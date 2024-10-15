Taiwan military on high-alert

The exercises are part of Taiwan’s efforts to enhance its military preparedness and counter potential security threats from China

Army vehicles patrol outside the Songshan Airport in Taipei as China deployed aircraft and warships around Taiwan on October 14. Pic/AFP

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has announced three major joint exercises to be held from late October to early November, aimed at strengthening the island’s defence capabilities in response to China’s ongoing military activities, Taiwan News reported citing CNA. The exercises are part of Taiwan’s efforts to enhance its military preparedness and counter potential security threats from China.

The Army’s Chang Tai No. 19 exercise, scheduled from October 28 to November 1, will feature a simulated confrontation between two combined brigades: the 586th Armored Brigade from central Taiwan and the 333rd Mechanized Infantry Brigade from southern Taiwan, as per Taiwan News. The Sixth Army Corps will oversee this exercise, which will be larger in scope than previous years.

The drills will run 24 hours daily, including night operations, to mimic real scenarios and assess combat readiness. Aircraft including F-16Vs, Mirage 2000s, and IDF fighters will be deployed. The exercise will test the pilots’ combat readiness and joint operational effectiveness with other military branches. Taiwan is determined to uphold peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Lai said, adding that it will remain confident and resilient and be a force for peace and prosperity in the region.

