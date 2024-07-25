Breaking News
IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai and Thane, red alert for Palghar
Mumbai: Temple priest injured in knife attack, two booked
Tansa Dam overflows after reaching its full capacity
Was asked to sign affidavits against Thackerays, Sharad Pawar: Anil Deshmukh
Man killed in Worli spa by 2 unidentified persons
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > World News > Article > Taiwan readies for typhoon that killed 13 in the Philippines

Taiwan readies for typhoon that killed 13 in the Philippines

Updated on: 25 July,2024 09:28 AM IST  |  Taipei
Agencies |

Top

Typhoon Gaemi’s outer skirt was bringing heavy rain to much of Taiwan, where a direct landfall was expected Wednesday evening in the northern county of Ylan

Taiwan readies for typhoon that killed 13 in the Philippines

Waves break on the coastline in Yilan, Taiwan

Listen to this article
Taiwan readies for typhoon that killed 13 in the Philippines
x
00:00

Taiwan shuttered offices, schools and tourist sites across the island on Wednesday ahead of a powerful typhoon that already worsened seasonal rain in the Philippines, killed at least 13 people and displaced 600,000.


People paddle a boat past a submerged bus in Manila, on Wednesday. Pics/AFP
People paddle a boat past a submerged bus in Manila, on Wednesday. Pics/AFP



Typhoon Gaemi’s outer skirt was bringing heavy rain to much of Taiwan, where a direct landfall was expected Wednesday evening in the northern county of Ylan. Fishing boats were recalled to port amid turbulent seas, while air travellers were rushing to board overseas flights before the storm arrives, amid numerous cancellations. 


On Wednesday morning, the typhoon was east of Taiwan moving at 18 kilometres per hour with maximum sustained wind speeds of 183 kilometres per hour, the Central Weather Administration said. In the capital Taipei, heavy rain was falling, but high winds had not yet arrived. Gaemi, which was called Carina in the Philippines, did not make landfall in the archipelago but enhanced its seasonal monsoon rain. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

world news taiwan manila

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK