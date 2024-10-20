Breaking News
Taiwan urges China to recognise its independence amid rising tensions

Updated on: 20 October,2024 05:10 PM IST  |  Taiwan

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges China to recognise its independent existence and refrain from military provocations, stressing the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Xi Jinping/ File Pic

Key Highlights

  1. Taiwan urges China to acknowledge its independence and cease military threats.
  2. Taiwan appreciates global support against China`s military drills aimed at intimidation.
  3. MOFA calls for dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.