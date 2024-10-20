Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges China to recognise its independent existence and refrain from military provocations, stressing the importance of maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait.
Xi Jinping/ File Pic
Listen to this article
Taiwan urges China to recognise its independence amid rising tensionsx
00:00
Key Highlights
- Taiwan urges China to acknowledge its independence and cease military threats.
- Taiwan appreciates global support against China`s military drills aimed at intimidation.
- MOFA calls for dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.