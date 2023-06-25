‘Takeover is march of justice’

Prigozhin unleashed a new tirade against the Russian military on Friday and then marched his troops into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don

Prigozhin in the video where he denies the take over was a coup

The simmering conflict between Moscow’s military leadership and Yevgeny Prigozhin, the bombastic chief of private mercenary group Wagner, has exploded into an open insurrection that has plunged Russia into renewed uncertainty and the very real threat of civil war, media reports said.

Prigozhin unleashed a new tirade against the Russian military on Friday and then marched his troops into the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. “There are 25,000 of us and we are going to find out why there is such chaos in the country,” he said, said to the media.

Prigozhin later rowed back on his threat, saying his criticism of the Russian military leadership was a “march of justice” and not a coup, but by that point he appears to have already crossed a line with the Kremlin.

