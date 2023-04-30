Taliban goes after rival party

Foreign ministers of different countries have alleged extreme links

Taliban fighters patrolling Herat city. Pic/Getty Images

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has intensified its war with the rival Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) terror group, killing several senior leaders and commanders in recent months media reported.

Among them, according to the US, was the alleged mastermind of a suicide bombing outside Kabul airport in 2021 that killed some 170 Afghans and 13 American soldiers, media reported.

The White House on April 26 announced that the alleged mastermind, whose identity has not been revealed, was killed in a recent Taliban operation.

The Taliban has waged a brutal war to eliminate IS-K, the biggest threat to its rule in Afghanistan.

Taliban also appears to be trying to use its campaign against IS-K to burnish its counter terrorism credentials and boost its legitimacy in the eyes of the international community.

The Foreign Ministers of China, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan said the Taliban has links with some extremist groups based in Afghanistan.

