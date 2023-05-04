Breaking News
Mumbai: Stakeholders split after first hawker body meet
Maharashtra: Amid spate of resignations, NCP’s core to meet this week
Mid-day Investigation: For Rs 8,000, you can lock up anyone as mad
Maharashtra: 50 per cent deaths at night, reveals study
Did climate change claim MVA’s Vajramuth rallies?
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Teenage boy kills 8 children guard at school in Belgrade

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Belgrade

Updated on: 04 May,2023 07:36 AM IST  |  Belgrade
Agencies |

Top

Police identified the shooter by his initials, K.K., and said he had opened fire with his father’s gun. He was arrested in the school yard, police said. A statement identified him as a student at the school in central Belgrade who was born in 2009

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Belgrade

Police block streets around the Vladislav Ribnikar school in Belgrade, Serbia, after the shooting on Wednesday. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Belgrade
x
00:00

A teenage boy opened fire at a school in Serbia’s capital Wednesday, killing eight children and a school guard, police said. Six more children and a teacher were injured and hospitalized.


Police identified the shooter by his initials, K.K., and said he had opened fire with his father’s gun. He was arrested in the school yard, police said. A statement identified him as a student at the school in central Belgrade who was born in 2009.



Also Read: More than 21K prisoners freed in Myanmar as goodwill move 


A student who heard the shooting described the suspect as a “quiet guy” who “looked nice.” “He was having good grades, but we didn’t know much about him,” the 
student said. “He was not so open with everybody, but surely I wasn’t expecting this to happen.”

Unlike in the United States, mass shootings in Serbia and in the wider Balkan region are extremely rare; none were reported at schools in recent years. In the last mass shooting, a Balkan war veteran in 2013 killed 13 people in a central Serbian village.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

serbia world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK