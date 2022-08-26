Breaking News
Why was car shed land not marked as forest, asks Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Eknath Shinde govt orders demolition of two coastal resorts allegedly owned by ex-minister Anil Parab
Mumbai reports 838 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress over Rahul Gandhi's 'immaturity'
Mumbai logs 838 Covid-19 cases, two deaths
Home > News > World News > Article > Texas woman arrested for racist abuse on four Indian Americans

Texas woman arrested for racist abuse on four Indian Americans

Updated on: 26 August,2022 12:29 PM IST  |  Texas
ANI |

Top

The incident took place in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday night. The attacker, who claims to be a Mexican born in the US, is seen asking a group of Indian-American women to "go back to India"

Texas woman arrested for racist abuse on four Indian Americans

Representative image. Pic/iStock


An American woman was arrested in the US state of Texas on Thursday after a video of her racially abusing and assaulting Indian-American women went viral on social media.


The incident took place in Dallas, Texas on Wednesday night. The attacker, who claims to be a Mexican born in the US, is seen asking a group of Indian-American women to "go back to India".


"I hate you fu***** Indians. All these Indians, come to America for a better life. ...You come to our country and want everything for free. I am a Mexican-American and I was born here," said the accused who was later identified as Esmeralda Upton.

One of the Indian-American women tried to reason with the attacker and asked, "What makes you think that we are not American?" To this Esmeralda replied, "It's the way you speak. Because I am Mexican-American and I speak English."

She continued with her racist slant saying, "If life is so great in India, why the ***k are you in America."

Esmeralda even assaulted the Indian-American and asked them to turn off the camera. The video of the horrific incident which has since gone viral has attracted a lot of attention on social media.

"This is so scary. She actually had a gun and wanted to shoot because these Indian American women had accents while speaking English. Disgusting. This awful woman needs to be prosecuted for a hate crime," Democratic Party activist Reema Rasool said while posting a video on Twitter.

The Plano Police said that they have arrested the accused on charges of "Assault Bodily Injury" and "Terroristic Threats." She is being held on a total bond amount of USD 10,000.

"On Thursday, August 25, 2022, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Plano Police Detectives arrested Esmeralda Upton of Plano on one charge of Assault Bodily Injury and one for Terroristic Threats and is being held on a total bond amount of USD 10,000. A jail photo is attached," the police said in a statement.

Police further said that this incident is currently under investigation as a hate crime. "Additional charges may be forthcoming," the statement added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
united states of america texas

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK