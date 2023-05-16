Thai Oppn parties win big with promises of reform

Along with the Pheu Thai Party, the favored opposition group, Move Forward campaigned for reform of the military and the monarchy

Supporters as they watch the counting of votes on television

Ballots tallied Monday showed voters in Thailand wanted change after nine years under a former general who took power in a coup, with the main opposition parties easily besting other contenders in the general election.

The opposition Move Forward Party outperformed even optimistic projections and appeared poised to capture almost all 33 House seats in the capital Bangkok. Along with the Pheu Thai Party, the favored opposition group, Move Forward campaigned for reform of the military and the monarchy.

Move Forward put those issues closer to the heart of its platform, earning a more radical reputation. Its outspoken support for minor reforms of the monarchy, while winning younger voters, antagonised conservatives committed to the royal institution.

