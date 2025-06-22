This is the internet’s way of telling you to “chill out” in the middle of the desert

Namibian tourist who stumbled upon this strange contraption. Pic/Instagram@afronomadszim

Listen to this article That’s so cool! x 00:00

A Pink fridge in the middle of the world’s oldest and driest desert? Talk about irony. Not only is this contraption Barbie-inspired, but weirdly, the last thing you’d expect to see on your voyage over here. No, it is not an mirage; this fridge is fully functional, paired with adorable seating. Some tourists stumbled upon this while treading across the desert.



A fully functional pink refrigerator and seating in the world’s oldest and driest desert, Namibia. Pic/Instagram

“During our Namibia adventure, we passed through the pink fridge in the middle of the Namib desert,” said @afronomadszim on a recent Instagram post. They added, “It is a fully functioning pink fridge, with matching table and chairs, and it was the perfect spot for us to stop for an iced tea and soak in the views! To top it off, the iced tea was for free!”

Although the idea of stumbling across a bizarre pink fridge could seem rather peculiar, its unconventionality has surprisingly managed to invite tourists from all over the world to check it out for themselves. Placed just on top of a little hill, 20 minutes from the main road is where you will find this absurdity. But hey, as long as the desert isn’t too hot to handle. Stay hydrated, folks!

Grandpa sk-ate with that



PIC/INSTAGRAM@the_harrington_sisters

Spotted, Western Australian grandpa showing off some killer moves on a mobility scooter, making the “kids these days” go bonkers. We love a good display of “age is just a number”, and you best believe grandpa is too cool for old school. Watch him whip out a wheelie in his grey beard, beanie, and jeans. Jokes aside, this grandpa not only ended up putting smiles on people’s faces but also ended up teaching them that you’re never too old to be young. Acts like these connect the youth and elderly, bridging the age gap they share. Don’t let that wrinkly face and long white beard fool you; there’s more to Grandpa than meets the eye.

Pedro No. 5



PIC/INSTAGRAM@jameskleinmann

Pedro Pascal doppelgangers assembled at a Mexican joint in New York to settle the ultimate question: who wears the crown as the Mandalorian’s mirror image? About 30 lookalikes competed, but it’s Pedro No. 5 — Brooklyn dad George Gountas — who’s gone viral. Despite placing fifth, his scruffy charm stole hearts (and headlines), proving you don’t need to win to be internet royalty. His prize? Fame and burritos for a year!

Cards in the clouds



PIC/INSTAGRAM@mahaveergandhi

Mid-air entertainment took a bizarre turn when a group of men decided to play cards on a flight, stringing up a shawl across four seats like a makeshift hammock and blocking the aisle. The video, now going viral, has left the internet fuming. Users called out the group’s shocking lack of civic sense, wondering how the crew or fellow flyers didn’t intervene. One comment summed it up: “Sleep or stream, but don’t scheme!”

Family fortunes

Feeling lucky? This Arkansas man wasn’t until his favourite colour said otherwise. After his brother bagged a big lottery win, he fuelled up at Walmart and grabbed a blue scratch-off ticket on a whim. Well, he walked away with a grand prize of R3 crores! Go off brother!

From frequent flier to frequent liar



PIC/ISTOCK

This frequent flyer wasn’t racking up air miles, just charges. A 35-year-old US man has been found guilty of posing as a flight attendant at least 120 times to dodge ticket fares. Talk about a heavy turbulent landing.

Paying up for ghosting

PIC/ISTOCK

One Reddit user sparked a crazy etiquette war after ranting about having to cough up cash for flaking on a friend’s wedding despite RSVPing ‘yes.’ With R4,300 a plate and no-shows, bride wasn’t amused. Well, if you ghost the altar, the bill will come after you.