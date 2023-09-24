The divine child

A newborn in Rajasthan is claimed to be reincarnation of Dholagarh Devi, a young goddess with several arms

A baby born in Rajasthan was born with 26 fingers and toes—and her family thinks it’s divine. The newborn from Bharatpur, Rajasthan, has seven fingers on each hand and six toes on each foot. Medical professionals said that she was born with a rare genetic abnormality, but her family believes she’s actually the “second coming of a Hindu goddess”. Dholagarh Devi is a well-known deity whose temple is located close to where the baby was born. Statues depict the goddess of Dholagarh as a young girl with several arms. The baby’s mother, Sarju Devi, 25, is apparently thrilled, and her brother told local media, “My sister has given birth to a baby who has 26 fingers, and we are considering it to be the reincarnation of Dholagarh Devi. We are very happy.” It’s unknown if the baby’s parents will choose for her to undergo surgery to get the digits down to 10 fingers and 10 toes, but there’s nothing medically wrong with her.

Down the toilet bowl

Woman tried to look for her Apple Watch, but instead got trapped inside the toilet

Michigan State Police responded to an Otsego County lake where a woman became trapped inside an outhouse toilet while trying to retrieve her Apple Watch. The MSP said troopers from the Gaylord Post responded when callers reported a woman shouting for help from inside an outhouse toilet near the DNR boat launch at Dixon Lake. The woman told rescuers she had climbed into the toilet to retrieve her dropped Apple Watch and found herself trapped. “The toilet was removed, and a strap was used to hoist the woman out to safety,” the MSP said. “If you lose an item in an outhouse toilet, do not attempt to venture inside the containment area. Serious injury may occur.”

The twinsies



A Pennsylvania school district is hailing the arrival of the “Twin-dergarten” school year, with 17 sets of twins starting kindergarten in the 2023-24 school year. The Colonial School District in Montgomery County has seven pairs of twins starting kindergarten at Ridge Park Elementary school, six sets are attending Whitemarsh Elementary School and four are starting at Plymouth Elementary.

A bone to pick



A pack of dog-identifying humans has prompted calls for “animal control” after footage of their Berlin meet-up went viral. An estimated 1,000 people who prefer to be recognised as not humans, but canines, organised a gathering at the Berlin Potsamer Platz railroad station in Germany, communicating only by howling or barking at one another.

A beary magical place

An adult female black bear spotted at Disney World, USA forced multiple rides to be shut down on Monday. The bear was spotted Monday morning hanging on a tree near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland. The popular ride was shut down along with several others. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and local law enforcement arrived at the scene and “safely captured” the black bear inside the Magic Kingdom several hours later.

In the name of lucy

A man from the UK has set a new world record for the most tattoos of the same name on the body, after having his daughter’s name tattooed a whopping 667 times. Mark earned a Guinness record after going under the needle for five-and-a-half hours for all 400 tattoos, 200 on each leg.

Mother of all dolls



Jess Ellis, 27, and her fiance, Avery Raassen, 33, are “mom” and “dad” to 13 fake babies, changing diapers of dolls and taking them out in strollers. Ellis started to collect reborn dolls—toys realistically modelled after infant—during the height of the pandemic in May 2020 when she was feeling “lonely.”