Nations pledge to rid world of TB by 2030

“I congratulate all member states on the approval of this draft political declaration, which I will submit to the General Assembly for its formal adoption at a later date,” UN General Assembly President Dennis Francis said on Friday.

The 78th UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in NYC. Pic/PTI

World leaders at the United Nations General Assembly's high-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis (TB) have approved a political declaration to advance efforts to end the disease by 2030.

The document lays out ambitious new targets for the next five years, which include reaching 90 per cent of people with TB prevention and care services, providing social benefit packages to those who have the disease, and licencing at least one new vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We come together today with a purpose or resolve and try to reinvigorate commitments and accelerate progress towards ending tuberculosis, a millennia-old disease, but it's one of the world's top infectious killers,” said Francis.

“Why, after all the progress we have made—from sending man to the moon to bringing the world to our fingertips - have we been unable to defeat a preventable and curable disease that kills over 4,400 people a day?” he said.

“TB epidemic thrives due to well-known inequities such as poverty and undernutrition, and it is further exacerbated by conflicts, climate change, and other crises,” said Francis.

