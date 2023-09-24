Fears of Hinduphobia spread in Canada

However, neither the government body nor the politicians singled out the video by name, according to a state media.

Days after an offensive video from a pro-Khalistan group threatening Hindus in Canada to leave the country went viral, top federal public safety officials and politicians have denounced the “online hate video” and asserted that Hindus are “safe and welcome”.

However, neither the government body nor the politicians singled out the video by name, according to a state media. Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister of public safety, democratic institutions, and intergovernmental affairs, said that the “circulation of an online hate video targeting Hindu Canadians runs contrary to the values we hold dear as Canadians”.

The video showed Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the pro-Khalistan group, Sikh for Justice, and a lawyer based in New York, openly asking Hindus from Canada to “go back to India”. Even the Public Safety Department of Canada called the video “offensive and hateful,” the report by the country’s public broadcaster said.

“Acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in this country and only serve to divide us,” the Department said in a separate post on X. “We urge all Canadians to respect one another and follow the rule of law. Canadians deserve to feel safe in their communities,” the state media said, quoting further.

“Conservatives condemn these comments against our Hindu neighbours and friends. Hindus have made invaluable contributions to every part of our country and will always be welcome here,” MP Poilievre said.

