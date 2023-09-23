Breaking News
Ukrainian missile strikes hit Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:08 AM IST  |  Kyiv
The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, warned Sevastopol residents that “another attack is possible” and urged them not to leave buildings

Ukraine did not immediately claim responsibility for the attack. Pic/AP

Ukraine carried out a missile strike on Friday on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, a Russian official said, as large plumes of smoke were seen coming from Sevastopol harbour in the annexed Crimea.


The Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, warned Sevastopol residents that “another attack is possible” and urged them not to leave buildings. “Those who are near the fleet headquarters, head to the shelters if you hear the siren,” he said, adding that firefighters were battling a blaze at the site of the attack, and more emergency forces were being brought in, an indication that the fire could be massive. 


Biden announces fresh military aid


The US will give $325 million in new security assistance to Ukraine, President Joe Biden announced as he hosted his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House and vowed to defend the war-struck country from Russian aggression. 

Zelensky to address Canadian Parliament

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Canada on Thursday and will be addressing the Canadian Parliament on Friday. Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are also scheduled to sign an agreement to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. 

