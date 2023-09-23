Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan summoned for ‘illegal marriage’

Khan is facing charges of getting married to his third wife during the time of her Iddat—a specified waiting period

Imran khan and Bushra Bibi. PIC/AP

A court in Islamabad on Thursday summoned former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on September 25 in a case related to his alleged “un-Islamic marriage” with Bushra Bibi.

