Breaking News
Mumbai: House-of-cards heroes get ‘punishment posting’
Mumbai: ‘Flies in the face of G20 commitment’
Maharashtra: ‘Decision could raise concerns on quality of medical education’
Mumbai: Fire erupts in Dadar building; one person dead
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > News > World News > Article > Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan summoned for illegal marriage

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan summoned for ‘illegal marriage’

Updated on: 23 September,2023 09:07 AM IST  |  Islamabad
Agencies |

Top

Khan is facing charges of getting married to his third wife during the time of her Iddat—a specified waiting period

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan summoned for ‘illegal marriage’

Imran khan and Bushra Bibi. PIC/AP

Listen to this article
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan summoned for ‘illegal marriage’
x
00:00

A court in Islamabad on Thursday summoned former Pakistan PM Imran Khan on September 25 in a case related to his alleged “un-Islamic marriage” with Bushra Bibi. 


Khan is facing charges of getting married to his third wife during the time of her Iddat—a specified waiting period.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Do you enjoy drinking Feni?
imran khan islamabad pakistan news world news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK