This Ricky Martin fan from Argentina is livin’ la vida loca

Fran Mariano, an Argentinian fan of Latino superstar Ricky Martin, has undergone dozens of different cosmetic procedures in an attempt to copy the look of his idol.

Ricky Martin is a global icon with millions of fans all over the world, but few as obsessed as Mariano. He has been trying to become a “clone” of Ricky Marin ever since the Puerto Rican singer was named one of the sexiest 100 men in the world. He has been trying all kinds of ways to transform himself into Martin, including having motor oil injected into his eyebrows, as well as dozens of other procedures.

“I don’t feel half of my face, I don’t feel my nose, I don’t feel my chin,” Mariano said in a recent interview. “When I drink champagne I have to do it with the help of a napkin because it spills on me.” A former participant in the Argentinian reality show, Cuestion de Peso, Mariano dedicated his life to transforming himself into a clone of Martin. Unfortunately, many of the cosmetic procedures he attempted were botched and left him disfigured.

Most recently, he allegedly had motor oil extracted from his face, a procedure that will most likely leave him scarred for life. Although he feels like he already went too far down the cosmetic enhancement path to turn back, Mariano wanted to tell the story to the world to hopefully prevent others from going through the same ordeal that he is experiencing.

Journey to the centre of the Earth

Wales hotel is located almost 500 metres underground

Located in an abandoned mine, 419 metres under the mountains of Snowdonia in Wales, the ‘Deep Sleep’ hotel is the world’s deepest hotel. Comprising four private twin-bed cabins and a grotto room with a double bed, a dining area, and toilet facilities, Deep Sleep is a hotel unlike any other. Set deep within a section of the abandoned Cwmorthin slate mine, 1,375 feet (419 metres) underground, it is being advertised as the deepest hotel in the world.

If that sounds like the kind of place you’d actually want to spend the night, know that you’ll not only have to pay up to £550 (Rs 57,773) per night, and traverse a ‘steep and challenging’ route through the old mine shafts to reach it. After trekking for 45 minutes through the mountains, visitors gear up at a small cottage and prepare for their descent into the abandoned Cwmorthin mine, the world’s largest abandoned slate mine. The route consists of old stairways, derelict bridges, and slacklines, and reaching the hotel takes about an hour.

Rs 57K

Cost of a room at the world’s deepest hotel

Now, you can liquefy your pets after they die

A new method of body disposal called “aquamation” is reportedly gaining popularity among pet owners who don’t want to bury their deceased pets in the backyard. The more “environmentally friendly” process—also known as alkaline hydrolysis—involves dousing the body with a decomposition-accelerating mixture of water and alkaline chemicals, which then produces effluents. The final by-product is a type of wastewater that contains various salts, sugars, amino acids and peptides, and is considered drainage safe and disposes of any tissue on the animal, leaving only bones and liquid behind.

No more going to hell

There will be no more going to Hel on bus 666. The bus to the town of Hel on Poland’s Baltic coast has long been popular with tourists. But some Christian conservatives have protested the number signifying the devil on a bus leading to a place that sounds like the word “hell” in English. The local bus operator, PKS Gdynia, announced this week that bus 666 will no longer run to Hel. It said it had flipped the last number and would now run the line under the number 669.

Fancy frog ramen, anyone?

A ramen shop in Yunlin, Taiwan is giving the phrase “exotic food” a whole new meaning with its latest dish, a ramen bowl containing an uncut, unpeeled frog. “Frog Frog Frog Ramen” the latest item on the menu of Taiwanese ramen shop Yuan Ramen, went viral on social media because of a certain ingredient—a large, unpeeled frog perched atop the bowl of noodles. The Yulin-based shop only recently posted photos of the bizarre dish, asking fans to suggest names for it on Facebook.

From fans to OnlyFans

As a 10-metre diver, Diego Balleza is used to wearing swimsuits that show off his body. Now, desperate because of a lack of resources ahead of next year’s Paris Olympics, the Mexican is making a leap to a different platform in which he also wears very few clothes: OnlyFans. Balleza has been affected by a dispute between World Aquatics and Ana Guevara, the head of Mexico’s national sports commission, that has stopped providing monthly payments for aquatics athletes.