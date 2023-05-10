Thousands march in silence in Serbia after mass shootings

The gatherings in Belgrade and the northern city of Novi Sad were dubbed “Serbia against violence”

Family members of victims react after the decision. Pic/AP

Thousands marched in silence on Monday in Serbia in a major outpouring of grief and anger against the populist government and how it reacted after two mass shootings last week that left 17 people dead and 21 wounded. The gatherings in Belgrade and the northern city of Novi Sad were dubbed “Serbia against violence.”

They were called by opposition parties, which demanded the resignations of government ministers and the withdrawal licenses to the state controlled mainstream media that promote violence and often host convicted war criminals and crime figures on their programs. After the protest, some chanted slogans against Serbia’s autocratic president, Aleksandar Vucic, demanding that he step down.

Stalled gun bill pushed in Texas after shootings

Facing new pressure over gun violence in Texas after two more mass shootings, Republicans on Monday unexpectedly allowed a bill that would raise the purchase age for semiautomatic rifles from 18 to 21 to advance out of a House committee—even though the proposal has almost no chance of becoming law.

