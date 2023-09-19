Thousands march to kick off climate change

Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2023 09:44 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies |

“We hold the power of the people, the power you need to win this election,” said 17-year-old Emma Buretta of the youth protest group Fridays for Future

Activists in New York march protesting the use of fossil fuels. Pic/AP

Yelling that the future and their lives depend on ending fossil fuels, tens of thousands of protesters on Sunday kicked off a week where leaders will try once again to curb climate change primarily caused by coal, oil and natural gas.


But protesters say it’s not going to be enough and targetted US President Joe Biden, urging him to stop approving new oil and gas projects, phase out current ones and declare a climate emergency with larger executive powers.


“We hold the power of the people, the power you need to win this election,” said 17-year-old Emma Buretta of the youth protest group Fridays for Future. “If you want to win in 2024, if you do not want the blood of my generation to be on your hands, end fossil fuels.”


The March to End Fossil Fuels Also saw politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and actors Susan Sarandon, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kyra Sedgewick and Kevin Bacon afong the  75,000 present.

world news new york news united states of america

