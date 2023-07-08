Breaking News
Thousands take part in Spain’s annual bull festival

Updated on: 08 July,2023 08:11 AM IST  |  Pamplona
Agencies |

The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises”

Four runners were gored in the festival last year. Pic/AP

Thousands of thrill seekers took part on Friday in the first running of the bulls at the San Fermín festival in the northern Spanish city of Pamplona. Several runners took knocks and hard falls in the 8 am event but no one was gored by the beasts, a frequent feature of the spectacle.


The festival attracts hundreds of thousands of tourists. Nearly 1.7 million people visited Pamplona for the celebrations in 2022, and forecasts are higher for this year with all COVID constraints ended. In the run, six bulls guided by six tame oxen charged along a route through Pamplona’s streets for around two minutes and 30 seconds before reaching the bull ring.


The festival was made famous by Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises.” This year marks the 100th anniversary of Hemingway’s first visit to the festival. Friday’s run was the first of eight scheduled. The rest of day usually includes massive sessions of drinking, eating and attending cultural events.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

