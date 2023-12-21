Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Thousands unable to access X after global outage

Updated on: 21 December,2023 12:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The outage tracking website, Downdetector.com, stated over 40,000 users from the United States were unable to access X and X pro. As many as 47,000 persons are facing the outage, the data from the website showed.

Screengrab of X homepage

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Users across the globe were unable to access the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) after it suffered a global outage on Thursday.


The outage tracking website, Downdetector.com, stated over 40,000 users from the United States were unable to access X and X pro. As many as 47,000 persons are facing the outage, the data from the website showed.


According to the reports, the users on social media platform are not able to view posts, rather they saw a message saying, "Welcome to X!"


Downdetector data showed number of users unable to access X

Reportedly, the X Pro and the old TweetDeck users were experiencing loading problems and were met with a pop-up display, "Waiting for posts".

The data from the website showed that the number of users experiencing trouble logging in rose after 11 am.

According to Downdetector, 64 per cent of users were experiencing issues with the X application, and 29 per cent on the website.

Further details awaited

