Three injured in helicopter crash in Nepal

A helicopter belonging to a private Nepalese helicopter service provider on Friday crashed in eastern Nepal, leaving three people, including the pilot, injured, Nepal Army sources said.

The crash happened near the Bhotekhola River in the Sankhuwasabha district after the helicopter carrying construction materials hit a tree near the waterway.

"The crash happened on Friday afternoon and in the accident, three people, including the pilot of Simrik Air helicopter, were injured when the helicopter crashed near Bhotekhola river in Sankhuwasabha district," the source said.

He said that the pilot Surendra Pandey and two passengers on board the helicopter were injured and the condition of pilot Pandey is said to be serious.

The two have been airlifted to Kathmandu for treatment.

The helicopter was carrying construction materials belonging to the Arun Three hydropower project from Kathmandu to Sankhuwasabha, where the project site is located.

The 900 MW is currently being developed by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.

There were altogether five people on board the helicopter. The helicopter crashed at 1.30 pm while attempting to land at Siprung near Bhotekhola Rural Municipality.

