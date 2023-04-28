Breaking News
Mumbai: City’s public pools are a serious health hazard, say swimmers
Drugs case: Scammer targeted only well-off Catholics?
Mumbai: BMC restores broken base of milestone
Mumbai: Podar doctors go on strike, shut down OPD
Mumbai: Over 300 illegal paan beedi shops torn down in three days
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > World News > Article > Two earthquakes hit Western Nepal no casualties reported

Two earthquakes hit Western Nepal, no casualties reported

Updated on: 28 April,2023 09:13 AM IST  |  Kathmandu
ANI |

Top

As per the Seismological Center in Surkhet District in the Western region of Nepal, two earthquakes measuring 4.8 and 5.9 magnitude with epicentre at Bajura's Dahakot were recorded overnight

Two earthquakes hit Western Nepal, no casualties reported

Representative Image

Listen to this article
Two earthquakes hit Western Nepal, no casualties reported
x
00:00

The National Seismological Center recorded two earthquakes Thursday overnight in Western Nepal with no casualties recorded till morning.


As per the Seismological Center in Surkhet District in the Western region of Nepal, two earthquakes measuring 4.8 and 5.9 magnitude with epicentre at Bajura's Dahakot were recorded overnight.



"First earthquake struck at 11:58 PM (local time) measuring 4.9 magnitude while at 1:30 (local time) another measuring 5.9 magnitude has been recorded," Rajesh Sharma an official at Seismological Center in Surkhet District of Nepal told ANI over the phone.


Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts New Zealand

As per the District Police Office Bajura, locals had to run out of their houses when the earthquake rattled the ground. Adjoining districts of Bajura in Western Nepal also witnessed the shaking of grounds.

"We are ascertaining the impact of the earthquake," the District Police Office Bajura confirmed.

The Western region of Nepal which had remained stable for a long time has been recording earthquakes in recent months. Earlier, the earthquake in the area had claimed the lives of six people.

Bajura, a hilly and treacherous geographical district of Nepal lies some 850 Kilometers far from the capital Kathmandu.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

world news nepal nepal earthquake earthquake news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK