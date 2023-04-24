Breaking News
Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts New Zealand

Updated on: 24 April,2023 09:33 AM IST  |  Wellington
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time

Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts New Zealand

Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.


According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time.



"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.


According to the National Center for Seismology, the latitude was -29.95 and the Longitude was -178.02 while the depth of the earthquake was noted to be 10 km at the Kermadec Islands of New Zealand.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

