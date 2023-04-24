Earthquake of magnitude 7.2 jolts New Zealand

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6.11 am, Indian Standard Time

Kermadec Islands of New Zealand was rocked by a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Monday, the National Center for Seismology tweeted.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 24-04-2023, 06:11:52 IST, Lat: -29.95 & Long: -178.02, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Kermadec Islands, New Zealand," National Center for Seismology tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

