4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Vallenar

Updated on: 21 April,2023 08:53 AM IST  |  Vallenar
ANI |

The earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km, the USGS informed

Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 97 km West Southwest of Vallenar, Chile on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Vallenar is a city and commune in the Atacama Region of Chile.


Also Read: 4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Sivrice



The earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 28.982degS and 71.642degW, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

