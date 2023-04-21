4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Chile's Vallenar

The earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km, the USGS informed

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale struck 97 km West Southwest of Vallenar, Chile on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported. Vallenar is a city and commune in the Atacama Region of Chile.

The earthquake occurred at 01:51:28 (UTC+05:30) and hit Vallenar, Chile at a depth of 35 km, the USGS informed. The earthquake's epicentre was 28.982degS and 71.642degW, respectively. No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

