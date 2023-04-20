Breaking News
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Sivrice

Updated on: 20 April,2023 09:01 AM IST  |  Turkey
The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Sivrice

Representation pic

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest of Sivrice, Turkey on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.


Sivrice is a town of Elazig Province of Turkey.



The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km, the USGS informed.

The earthquake's epicentre was 38.396degN 39.194degE, respectively.

No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

