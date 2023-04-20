4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Sivrice

The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km
Representation pic
An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale struck 11 km West Southwest of Sivrice, Turkey on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
Sivrice is a town of Elazig Province of Turkey.
Also Read: 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Turkey's Afsin
The earthquake occurred at 04:14:09 (UTC+05:30) and hit Sivrice, Turkey at a depth of 11.2 km, the USGS informed.
The earthquake's epicentre was 38.396degN 39.194degE, respectively.
No casualties have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever