Three wounded in Tel Aviv shooting, hours after West Bank raid

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:10 AM IST  |  Tel Aviv
The incidents were the latest violence in a year-long wave of Israel-Palestinian fighting that shows no signs of slowing.

Three wounded in Tel Aviv shooting, hours after West Bank raid

Israeli policemen and forensics experts inspect the scene of a shooting attack along Dizengoff Avenue in Tel Aviv Thursday. Pic/AFP


A Palestinian gunman opened fire on a crowded street in central Tel Aviv late Thursday, wounding three people before he was shot and killed, Israeli officials said. The shooting came hours after an Israeli military raid killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.


Also Read: Nine Palestinians killed, several hurt in Israeli West Bank raid


The Tel Aviv shooting occurred on Dizengoff Street, a popular thoroughfare filled with shops and restaurants. The city was filled with people on Thursday night, the start of the Israeli weekend, and as anti-government protests were taking place in the Mediterranean city.

