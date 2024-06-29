Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama to be discharged today after successful knee surgery in US

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  New York
ANI

Dalai Lama. File pic

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama will be discharged from a hospital on Saturday after his successful knee surgery in the United States.


Dalai Lama's personal physician, Dr Tsetan D Sadutshang and Secretary to His Holiness the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Taklha, in a short briefing detailed Dalai Lama's condition after his total knee replacement surgery on Friday morning.


"Dalai Lama's knee surgery this morning was very successful and his holiness is now resting in his hospital room. His holiness condition is stable," they said in the online briefing on X.


His Holiness the Dalai Lama's physician further said that there was no problem with the treatment.

"There was no problem at all. His holiness is ready to take his lunch right now. He will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow," he said.

"All the doctors and nurses in the hospital are giving their service in the highest standard to his holiness, he said, adding that all the staff at the hospital here are highly dedicated in giving their best services to his holiness.

His physician emphasised that this is the best hospital for knee surgery in the US.

"This is the best hospital for knee surgery in the US and the orthopaedic surgeons are the best in the country. Therefore, please feel at ease, everyone," he added.

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama arrived in New York on Monday after a halt in Switzerland's Zurich.

He was welcomed by the members of the Tibetan community and his well-wishers.

Dalai Lama left for Delhi from Dharamshala on Friday, to head to the US for his knee surgery.

During his stop in Switzerland, he received a traditional Tibetan welcome on his arrival at a hotel in Zurich.

His well-wishers and guests watched as the Dalai Lama walked through the hotel lobby. He greeted an old friend as he walked through the hotel lobby in Zurich.

Hundreds of Tibetans and devotees also thronged the streets to pay obeisance to the spiritual leader.

