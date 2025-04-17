Tibetans held for mourning

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 April,2025 08:37 AM IST  |  Beijing
Agencies |

Chinese officials have detained local Tibetans who shared photographs and posts on social media mourning the death of a prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader, who reportedly died while in custody in Vietnam.

Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje. PIC/X/CTA_TIBETDOTNET

Chinese officials have detained local Tibetans who shared photographs and posts on social media mourning the death of a prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader, who reportedly died while in custody in Vietnam.


Authorities have also placed the monastery of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, who passed away at the age of 56, under constant surveillance, conducting random checks on locals’ phones to limit the dissemination of information concerning his death.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


