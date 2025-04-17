Tibetans held for mourning

Chinese officials have detained local Tibetans who shared photographs and posts on social media mourning the death of a prominent Tibetan Buddhist leader, who reportedly died while in custody in Vietnam.

Buddhist leader Tulku Hungkar Dorje. PIC/X/CTA_TIBETDOTNET

Authorities have also placed the monastery of Tulku Hungkar Dorje, who passed away at the age of 56, under constant surveillance, conducting random checks on locals’ phones to limit the dissemination of information concerning his death.

