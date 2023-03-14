Top Pakistan court suspends arrest warrants against former Prime Minister Imran Khan in 'judge threats case'

On Monday, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued arrest warrants for Imran while hearing a case registered against the ex-premier for using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials, Dawn news reported

File photo

A top court in Pakistan on Tuesday suspended non-bailable arrest warrants against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister of the country Imran Khan in a case pertaining to "using threatening language against a woman additional district and sessions judge and senior police officers".

On Monday, Senior Civil Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim issued arrest warrants for Imran while hearing a case registered against the ex-premier for using threatening language against Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry and the Islamabad police officials, Dawn news reported.

In yesterday’s hearing, Imran’s counsel had said that the former prime minister was ready to join the proceedings through video link. However, Judge Rahim rejected the plea and instructed the police to produce Imran in court by March 29.

Suspending former premier Khan's arrest warrants, Additional Sessions judge of Islamabad district and sessions court, Faizan Haider barred the police from arresting Khan till March 16, ARY News reported.

Khan's lawyers Naeem Haider Panjutha and Intizar Haider Panjutha had challenged the non-bailable arrest warrant in the district and sessions court.

In its written order today, the court said that Imran’s counsel contended that “due to security threat to the life of petitioner, the petitioner could not appear before the learned trial court”.

“In this regard, the security provided by the government has also been withdrawn. Learned counsel for the petitioner sought an adjournment to place on record the letter of the Government of Punjab, whereby, the security provided to the petitioner (former prime minister) was withdrawn,” the court noted.

The PTI chairman had on August 20 condemned the police as well as the judiciary over the alleged custodial torture of Shahbaz Gill and announced that his party would file cases against Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the DIG and Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Initially, Imran was booked under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). Besides, Islamabad High Court (IHC) also initiated contempt of court proceedings against him.

Later, the IHC removed the terrorism charges against Imran and also pardoned him after he tendered an apology in the contempt case.

However, a similar case, filed after the registration of a first information report (FIR) against him for threatening the judge, is pending before the sessions court.