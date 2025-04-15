Breaking News
Mumbai: Water tankers are back! MWTA call off strike after BMC chief assures of all help
Saif Ali Khan attack case: The curious case of mismatched fingerprints
Jogeshwari Terminus: Mumbai to get new railway terminus after 34 years
Bhandup man faces externment after viral cake video lists IPC charges
Mumbai weather updates: Experts call for urgent action amid heatwaves, say tailored plan is necessary
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > Traditionally hand crafted joy for Easter

Traditionally hand-crafted joy for Easter

Updated on: 15 April,2025 08:24 AM IST  |  Germany
Agencies |

Top

About 60,000 Sorbs currently live in Germany, split between the federal states of Saxony and Brandenburg.

Traditionally hand-crafted joy for Easter

Traditional decorated Easter Eggs present in baskets on a table, prior to the opening of an Easter Market of Germany’s Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority, in Schleife, Germany. Pics/AP

Listen to this article
Traditionally hand-crafted joy for Easter
x
00:00

The tradition of decorating Easter eggs is part of the culture of the Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority in Germany. Modern-day Sorbs are descended from Slavic tribes in Central and Eastern Europe who settled in Germany some 1500 years ago.


About 60,000 Sorbs currently live in Germany, split between the federal states of Saxony and Brandenburg. Easter is the biggest holiday of the year. Here are scenes from at a Easter Market in Schleife, Germany.


An egg being decoratedAn egg being decorated


Petra Nakoinz, of Germany’s Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority, decorates an ostrich eggPetra Nakoinz, of Germany’s Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority, decorates an ostrich egg

Janine Massnick decorates a traditional Sorbian Easter EggJanine Massnick decorates a traditional Sorbian Easter Egg

A decorated eggA decorated egg

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

germany easter world news International news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK