About 60,000 Sorbs currently live in Germany, split between the federal states of Saxony and Brandenburg.

Traditional decorated Easter Eggs present in baskets on a table, prior to the opening of an Easter Market of Germany’s Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority, in Schleife, Germany. Pics/AP

Listen to this article Traditionally hand-crafted joy for Easter x 00:00

The tradition of decorating Easter eggs is part of the culture of the Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority in Germany. Modern-day Sorbs are descended from Slavic tribes in Central and Eastern Europe who settled in Germany some 1500 years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

About 60,000 Sorbs currently live in Germany, split between the federal states of Saxony and Brandenburg. Easter is the biggest holiday of the year. Here are scenes from at a Easter Market in Schleife, Germany.

An egg being decorated

Petra Nakoinz, of Germany’s Slavic-speaking Sorbian ethnic minority, decorates an ostrich egg

Janine Massnick decorates a traditional Sorbian Easter Egg

A decorated egg

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever