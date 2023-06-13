Breaking News
Trump, allies escalate their attacks on criminal case

Updated on: 13 June,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges

Supporters of Donald Trump gather outside Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Pic/AP

Donald Trump and his allies are escalating efforts to undermine the criminal case against him and drum up protests as the former president braces for a history-making federal court appearance this week on dozens of felony charges accusing him of illegally hoarding classified information.


Trump’s Tuesday afternoon appearance in Miami will mark his second time in as many months facing a judge on criminal charges. But unlike a New York case some legal analysts derided as relatively trivial, the Justice Department’s first prosecution of a former president concerns conduct that prosecutors say jeopardized national security and that involves Espionage Act charges carrying the threat of a significant prison sentence in the event of conviction.


Ahead of his arraignment, Trump ratcheted up the rhetoric against the Justice Department special counsel who filed the case, calling Jack Smith “deranged” and his team of prosecutors “thugs” as he repeated without any evidence his claims that he was a target of a political persecution.


