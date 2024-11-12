President-elect Donald Trump is set to appoint Mike Waltz as his National Security Adviser for his second term, recognising the importance of strengthening US-India relations in security and defence.

President-elect Donald Trump is expected to appoint Michael Waltz, a Republican from Florida, as his National Security Adviser for the Trump 2.0 administration, according to sources familiar with the developments, as reported by ANI.

Mike Waltz has been a strong advocate for strengthening US-India relations, repeatedly emphasising India's importance to the United States. He has spoken on multiple occasions about the significance of a robust partnership between the two nations, particularly in the context of security and defence.

Last year, Waltz led a bipartisan American Congressional delegation to India, where he attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address at the Red Fort in 2023. During his visit, he praised the Prime Minister's vision for a developed India by 2047, and reiterated that the US would work with India on the government's "Make in India" initiative. As per ANI, Waltz remarked that the close cooperation between both countries highlighted the growing strength of their relationship.

Waltz, a former defence policy director under Secretaries of Defence Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates, has also expressed concerns over rising aggression from China, particularly towards India. According to ANI, he warned that China's actions, including its aggressive stance on the borders and issues with Pakistan, posed a threat to India, emphasising the need for the US and India to work together to counter such aggression.

In his capacity as co-chair of the India Caucus, Waltz has been a proponent of India’s role in global security. He has previously stated that India, as a nuclear power with a growing military and top-tier space programme, is an essential ally for the US in addressing threats such as terrorism in Afghanistan and China’s expansionist policies in Asia. According to ANI, he emphasised that India’s strategic position was crucial in monitoring Afghanistan and deterring China's southern expansion.

Waltz has also been instrumental in legislative efforts to strengthen US-India defence ties. In June 2023, along with other US Congressmen, he introduced bipartisan legislation to fast-track US weapon sales to India, which was seen as a step towards deepening security cooperation between the two nations. As reported by ANI, Waltz stressed that enhancing the US-India defence partnership would solidify India's role as a key security provider in Asia.

During Trump’s first term, significant agreements were signed to bolster India-US defence relations, including the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) and the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA). These agreements enhanced military cooperation and logistical support between the two countries, contributing to the strengthening of bilateral ties.

Despite his positive view on India-US relations, Waltz has raised concerns about India's ongoing economic ties with Russia, particularly the import of Russian oil. He has suggested applying pressure on both India and China to reduce their economic dependence on Russia, although his overall stance on India remains largely supportive.

As per ANI, Waltz has said that the US-India relationship should be upgraded from a "strategic partnership" to a full-fledged alliance, similar to the US’s alliances with NATO, Japan, and South Korea. He believes this stronger alliance would play a crucial role in ensuring security in the 21st century.

The National Security Adviser is a key role in the US administration, responsible for advising the president on national security matters. The position does not require Senate confirmation, and Waltz’s appointment is expected to be confirmed soon.