Trump expected to be arrested by Tuesday

The former US prez has been allegedly said to have made payment to a porn star

Donald Trump. Pic/AP

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as prosecutors consider charges over a hush money payment to a porn star, and called on his supporters to protest. A spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney’s office, which has been investigating a $1,30,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels, declined to comment. No US president—while in office or afterward—has faced criminal charges.

Trump is seeking the Republican nomination for the presidency in 2024. He has said he will continue campaigning even if he is charged with a crime. “Illegal leaks from a corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office... indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven... the far and away leading Republican candidate and former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “Protest, take our nation back!” he said. Trump did not say he had been formally notified of forthcoming charges and provided no evidence of leaks from the district attorney's office.

