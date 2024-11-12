Breaking News
Trump Putin speak over phone

Trump, Putin speak over phone

Updated on: 12 November,2024 08:09 AM IST  |  Washington
However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the media report of the phone call between Putin and Trump

Donald Trump and President Vladimir Putin. File Pic/AP

US President-elect Donald Trump spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the phone and discussed ending the war in Ukraine amongst many other important topics, according to a media report. However, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov denied the media report of the phone call between Putin and Trump.


After winning the recent presidential elections, Trump has spoken to over 70 world leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were among the firsts.


“The two men discussed the goal of peace on the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss ‘the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” the Washington Post said in an exclusive report published on Sunday.


One former US official who was familiar with the Putin call said that Trump likely does not want to enter office with a fresh crisis in Ukraine prompted by Russian escalation, “giving him the incentive to want to keep the war from worsening”, the daily said.

Tom Homan to be Trump’s ‘border czar’

US President-elect Donald Trump has said Tom Homan, who was the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in his last administration will be in charge of US borders. Trump had stated that he will run the largest deportation programme.

