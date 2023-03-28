Breaking News
Twitter says parts of its source code has leaked online

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:37 AM IST  |  New York
Agencies

Some parts of Twitter’s source code — the fundamental computer code on which the social network runs — were leaked online, the social media company said in a legal filing on Sunday that was first reported by The New York Times.


According to the legal document, filed with the U.S. District Court of the Northern District of California, Twitter had asked GitHub, an internet hosting service for software development, to take down the code where it was posted. The platform complied and said the content had been disabled, according to the filing. Twitter also asked the court to identify the alleged infringer or infringers who posted Twitter’s source code on systems operated by GitHub without Twitter’s authorization.



Also Read: It is duty of Twitter to provide details of account holders: Govt to Karnataka HC


Twitter, based in San Francisco, noted in the filing that the postings infringe copyrights held by Twitter.

Billionaire Elon Musk, bought Twitter last October for $44 billion.

