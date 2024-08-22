Two climbers rescued after 6-day ordeal on Pakistani peak

Rescuers airlifted two of the mountaineers Monday, but more planning was needed to rescue the next two, who were unable to move because of their injuries

The location where the climbers were stranded. Pic/X

After six days stranded on a remote peak in Pakistan’s northeast, two injured Russian climbers were rescued, while another remains missing and is presumed dead, a mountaineering official said Wednesday. The five-member team was attemping to climb one of Gasherbrum’s peaks to retrieve the body of a fellow climber who died there last year when it was hit by a pile of ice on Friday, officials said.

Rescuers airlifted two of the mountaineers Monday, but more planning was needed to rescue the next two, who were unable to move because of their injuries. An army helicopter, backed by local volunteers, helped rescue the two injured on Tuesday. The remaining climber, Sergei Nilov, fell into a crevasse and couldn’t be located.

