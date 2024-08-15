Internet speeds in Pakistan have slowed down significantly, causing concerns for businesses and individuals who rely on fast and reliable connectivity. The slowdown is reportedly linked to increased government monitoring of internet traffic, aimed at enhancing security and surveillance, reported Dawn

Representational pic

Listen to this article Pakistani businesses planning to shift their operations abroad as internet speed drops by 30-40% x 00:00

The Internet speeds in Pakistan have slowed down significantly, causing concerns for businesses and individuals who rely on fast and reliable connectivity. The slowdown is reportedly linked to increased government monitoring of internet traffic, aimed at enhancing security and surveillance, news agency ANI quoted Dawn.



Many businesses are contemplating relocating to countries with more stable internet services. Industry leaders warn that the current conditions are damaging the country's ability to compete globally.



The Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP) issued a statement noting that the government's move to boost security and surveillance has unintentionally caused serious damage to the country's digital economy.



"Over the past few weeks, internet speeds have plummeted by 30 to 40 per cent, creating a chaotic situation for businesses and individuals who rely heavily on fast, reliable connectivity."



The association noted that the effects have been especially severe for call centers, e-commerce professionals, remote workers, and individuals running electronic-related businesses.



"These sectors, which form the backbone of Pakistan's burgeoning digital economy, are now struggling to maintain operations, and the slowdown is threatening their very survival," the statement read. It also mentioned that the situation had become so critical that many businesses are contemplating moving their operations to other countries with more stable internet services, reported Dawn News.



WISPAP Chairman Shahzad Arshad expressed frustration, stating, "It's a very discouraging situation for our customers. Many are leaving the smaller ISPs because they cannot sustain the poor service quality anymore. If this continues, we will see a mass exodus of businesses from Pakistan."



The heightened surveillance and subsequent inability to use VPNs are exacerbating the problem, particularly for international businesses and freelancers who need secure and consistent internet access for their work.



A prominent e-commerce entrepreneur in Karachi remarked, "We are seeing businesses planning to shift their operations abroad because the internet is simply no longer reliable. Without fast and secure internet, we cannot compete on a global scale, and this is pushing us towards the brink."



Meanwhile, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has denied that a government-installed firewall is responsible for the disruptions, despite user speculation.



However, the future of Pakistan's digital landscape remains uncertain, with both businesses and consumers suffering due to the slowdown.



The Karachi e-commerce entrepreneur noted that anxiety is escalating within the business community as the government's measures show no signs of easing. "As the country faces these difficulties, the future of Pakistan's digital landscape is uncertain, with both businesses and consumers suffering due to the slowdown," he lamented.



"While the government remained steadfast in its commitment to enhancing security, the question remained at what cost to the nation's digital economy? As businesses continue to suffer, there is an urgent need for a solution that balances security concerns with the need for robust and reliable internet access," he stated, regarding the kind of firewall required.



Major online platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp have been severely impacted, with users experiencing slowdowns and difficulties accessing messaging and social media apps, Dawn reported.



Some users have speculated that these disruptions may be due to a government-installed firewall intended to monitor and control user activity.

ADVERTISEMENT

(With ANI inputs)