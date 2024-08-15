Breaking News
Pakistan rewards Nadeem Rs 7.52cr for Olympic title

Updated on: 15 August,2024 08:08 AM IST  |  Islamabad
“You have doubled the delight of 250 million Pakistanis because we’ll also celebrate our Independence Day tomorrow,” Sharif said while announcing the money for Nadeem, whose father is a daily wage labourer

Olympic javelin gold medalist Arshad Nadeem received a total of 250 million rupees (Rs 7.52cr) on Tuesday as Pakistan continued to celebrate his record-breaking throw at the Paris Games.


Pakistan’s prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, announced 150 million rupees (R4.51cr) for Nadeem at a special ceremony to honour the star athlete in Islamabad. Sharif’s announcement came hours after Punjab’s chief minister Mariam Nawaz visited Nadeem’s house in a village in the Mian Channu district and presented him with a check for 100 million rupees (Rs 3.01cr).



Nawaz also handed him the keys to a new car which has a special registration number of “PAK 92.97” to commemorate Nadeem’s throw of 92.97 meters at Paris, which was an Olympic record. Nadeem’s coach Salman Iqbal Butt was also given five million rupees (Rs 15.05 lakh).

“You have doubled the delight of 250 million Pakistanis because we’ll also celebrate our Independence Day tomorrow,” Sharif said while announcing the money for Nadeem, whose father is a daily wage labourer. 

