Ukraine said that Russia fired 111 exploding drones and decoys. It said 65 of them were intercepted and another 35 were lost, having likely been electronically jammed

A Ukrainian rescuer inspects a burnt car in a residential area in Kryvyi Rig, Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Two killed, dozens wounded in Russian attack x 00:00

Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment blocks and other buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday, killing two people and wounding 35 others.

Regional Gov Oleh Syniehubov said that a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed in the attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Ukraine’s General Staff denounced the “deliberate, targeted shelling” of the military hospital. Among the casualties were “servicemen who were undergoing treatment”, it said.

