Two killed dozens wounded in Russian attack

Updated on: 31 March,2025 09:37 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies

Ukraine said that Russia fired 111 exploding drones and decoys. It said 65 of them were intercepted and another 35 were lost, having likely been electronically jammed

A Ukrainian rescuer inspects a burnt car in a residential area in Kryvyi Rig, Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Russian drones hit a military hospital, shopping centre, apartment blocks and other buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday, killing two people and wounding 35 others.
Regional Gov Oleh Syniehubov said that a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed in the attack on Ukraine’s second-largest city.


Ukraine’s General Staff denounced the “deliberate, targeted shelling” of the military hospital. Among the casualties were “servicemen who were undergoing treatment”, it said.


Ukraine said that Russia fired 111 exploding drones and decoys. It said 65 of them were intercepted and another 35 were lost, having likely been electronically jammed.


