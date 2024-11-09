Breaking News
Home > News > World News > Article > Typhoon floods villages rips off roofs in north Philippines

Typhoon floods villages, rips off roofs in north Philippines

Updated on: 09 November,2024 08:03 AM IST  |  Manila
Agencies |

Top

There were no immediate reports of casualties from Yinxing, the 13th major storm to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago this year

Typhoon floods villages, rips off roofs in north Philippines

An electric pole toppled by strong winds caused by the typhoon. Pic/AP

Typhoon floods villages, rips off roofs in north Philippines
Typhoon Yinxing battered the northern Philippines with floods and landslides before blowing away from the country on Friday, leaving two airports damaged and aggravating a calamity caused by back-to-back storms that hit in recent weeks.


There were no immediate reports of casualties from Yinxing, the 13th major storm to hit the disaster-prone Southeast Asian archipelago this year.


The typhoon, locally called Marce, was last tracked over the South China Sea about 100 km west of the northern Philippine province of Ilocos Norte with sustained winds of up to 150 km per hour and gusts of up to 205 kmph, according to government forecasters. It is expected to weaken further before hitting Vietnam.


The typhoon flooded villages, toppled trees and electricity poles, and damaged houses and buildings in Cagayan province, where Yinxing made landfall Thursday afternoon, provincial officials said. More than 40,000 villagers were evacuated to safer ground in the province.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

philippines news world news International news

