A landslide in Antipolo, Rizal province, killed three persons, including a pregnant woman, when it hit two shanties. Four more citizens drowned in flooded streams, disaster mitigation officer Enrilito Bernardo Jr said.

A powerful storm unleashed fatal floods and landslides in the Philippines' northern regions, killing at least nine people. Tropical Storm Yagi, also known as Enteng in the Philippines, has caused widespread devastation, forcing schools and government offices to close in Manila, reported the Associated Press.

According to the AP report, as of Monday afternoon, the storm was located 115 kilometres northeast of Infanta in Quezon province, with sustained winds of up to 75 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching 90 kilometres per hour. The storm's northwestward path has placed the eastern coast of Luzon, the Philippines' largest and most populous island, on high alert for flash floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas.

Per the news agency, landslides in the central Philippines killed two people and injured 10 others, according to National Police spokesperson Col Jean Fajardo. Additional deaths were reported in Naga city, Camarines Sur province, where flooding swamped many communities. Authorities are looking into whether these deaths, including one by electrocution, were directly caused by the storm.

As a precaution, storm warnings have been issued throughout Luzon, including Metro Manila. A siren was sounded in Marikina City to alert residents living along the Marikina River that they may need to evacuate if the water level rises further, the report added.

Reportedly, Coast Guard personnel have been active in rescue operations, particularly in Cavite and Northern Samar provinces, where residents were rescued from waist- to chest-high flooding using rubber boats.

The storm has also affected marine traffic, leaving more than 3,300 ferry passengers and freight workers stranded when numerous ports ceased operations. Domestic flights have been similarly impacted by the inclement weather.

Authorities in Bulacan province are keeping an eye on the Ipo Dam, which is on the verge of spilling due to heavy rains. A controlled release of water has been planned to prevent downstream floods, the AP report added.

The Philippines, located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, is frequently hit by typhoons and hurricanes, with approximately 20 occurring each year. The tragic Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, which killed or went missing over 7,300 people and displaced millions in the central Philippines, highlights the region's vulnerability.