Philippines detains more than 160 for cybercrimes

The Tourist Garden Resort, where the raid was conducted. Pic/AFP

Philippine authorities raided a suspected illegal online gaming and cyberscam complex in a central province and took into custody more than 160 people—mostly Chinese and Indonesians—who were committing internet-based crimes, officials said.

The raid on Saturday by more than 100 government agents, backed by military intelligence, on a resort compound in Lapu-Lapu city was part of an ongoing crackdown after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered a ban in July on widespread—and mostly Chinese-run—online gaming operations that cater mostly to clients in China, where illegal gambling is banned.

Marcos said then that the massive illegal gambling operations have ignored Philippine laws with largescale violations of regulations and also committed other crimes, including financial scams, human trafficking, torture, kidnappings and murder.

The raid at the Tourist Garden Resort, which has 10 buildings with swimming pools, karaoke bars and restaurants, came after the Indonesian Embassy in Manila requested the rescue of eight Indonesians who were reportedly forced to work in the online gaming hub, according to the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission.

100

No. of government agents who took part in raid

