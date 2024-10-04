Typhoon Krathon makes landfall in Taiwan

The typhoon was forecast to move north and weaken into a tropical depression by Friday before it reaches the capital, Taipei. It is expected to then move toward China

Several trees were brought down by high winds. PIC/AFP

Typhoon Krathon made landfall Thursday in Taiwan’s major port city of Kaohsiung, bringing torrential rains and fierce winds to the island’s south. Trees were brought down by high winds and roads were flooded, prompting the closure of schools and businesses. Krathon made landfall in the industrial Siaogang district of Kaohsiung around 12.40 pm, the Central Weather Administration said. It packed maximum sustained winds of 126 kmph with gusts of 162 kmph.

The source of the fire is still under investigation. PIC/X

Kaohsiung earlier urged its residents to take cover from potentially disastrous winds and rain, which tore down storefronts and flooded car parks but caused no reported loss of life. The typhoon was forecast to move north and weaken into a tropical depression by Friday before it reaches the capital, Taipei. It is expected to then move toward China.

Hospital fire leaves at least nine people dead

A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least nine people Thursday as the island was being battered by a typhoon. The fire occurred in Pingtung county, which has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon. Those who died inhaled smoke from the fire, the source of which was still under investigation.

Soldiers from a nearby base were mobilised to aid medical workers and firefighters in the evacuation of patients and putting out the flames. Reports said 176 patients were rushed to the front entrance and transferred to ambulances or tarps, used to shield them from the pouring rain. They were moved to shelters nearby.

