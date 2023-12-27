UK PM Rishi Sunak marks Xmas with ‘Home Alone’ skit

The 43-year-old British Indian leader can be seen hard at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street when he stops to ask himself: “Am I the only one here?”

Rishi Sunak marked the Christmas holidays with a quirky skit inspired by the 1990s Hollywood film 'Home Alone’, posted on social media with the message “Merry Christmas from Downing Street” to highlight the British Prime Minister’s humorous side over the festive period. The 43-year-old British Indian leader can be seen hard at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street when he stops to ask himself: “Am I the only one here?”

On realising he is home alone, he celebrates by bowling a ball against stacked cans of Coca Cola, famously Sunak’s favourite drink. He follows that up by eating a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching the 2003 Christmas film 'Elf’. Downing Street’s resident cat, Larry, is there to give him company before the telephone rings in the press office and he tells a certain ‘Harry’ “it’s a wrong number “ believed to be a reference to Harry Cole, the 'Sun’ newspaper’s political editor.

The short 72-second video, shared on X on Monday, has been likened by some to the 2003 Christmas film 'Love Actually’ in which actor Hugh Grant, playing a British Prime Minister, does a funny dance through the empty corridors of 10 Downing Street.

