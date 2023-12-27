Breaking News
Mumbai: Debris at Kurla station hinder commuters
Mumbai: After taking over from MMRDA, BMC to audit city bridges
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road passes crucial load test
Mumbai: BMC gets into action mode on pollution
Mumbai: 2 fishermen die mysteriously, while 4 others hospitalised
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > News > World News > Article > UK PM Rishi Sunak marks Xmas with Home Alone skit

UK PM Rishi Sunak marks Xmas with ‘Home Alone’ skit

Updated on: 27 December,2023 06:39 AM IST  |  London
Agencies |

Top

The 43-year-old British Indian leader can be seen hard at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street when he stops to ask himself: “Am I the only one here?”

UK PM Rishi Sunak marks Xmas with ‘Home Alone’ skit

A video grab of the skit posted on social media. Pic/AP

Listen to this article
UK PM Rishi Sunak marks Xmas with ‘Home Alone’ skit
x
00:00

Rishi Sunak marked the Christmas holidays with a quirky skit inspired by the 1990s Hollywood film 'Home Alone’, posted on social media with the message “Merry Christmas from Downing Street” to highlight the British Prime Minister’s humorous side over the festive period. The 43-year-old British Indian leader can be seen hard at work at his desk at 10 Downing Street when he stops to ask himself: “Am I the only one here?”


On realising he is home alone, he celebrates by bowling a ball against stacked cans of Coca Cola, famously Sunak’s favourite drink. He follows that up by eating a plate of spaghetti with maple syrup while watching the 2003 Christmas film 'Elf’. Downing Street’s resident cat, Larry, is there to give him company before the telephone rings in the press office and he tells a certain ‘Harry’ “it’s a wrong number “ believed to be a reference to Harry Cole, the 'Sun’ newspaper’s political editor.


The short 72-second video, shared on X on Monday, has been likened by some to the 2003 Christmas film 'Love Actually’ in which actor Hugh Grant, playing a British Prime Minister, does a funny dance through the empty corridors of 10 Downing Street.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Rishi Sunak christmas world news london

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK