The children, believed to be aged between six and 11 years, were attending a summer holiday workshop themed around singer Taylor Swift’s music

Police secure the area, where a man has been detained and a knife has been seized. Pic/AP

Listen to this article UK police question teen suspect after 2 children knifed to death x 00:00

Police detectives on Tuesday were questioning the 17-year-old male from Cardiff arrested on suspicion of murder to try and establish the motive behind a “ferocious” stabbing attack at a children’s dance workshop in Southport, north-west England, that claimed the lives of two young kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merseyside Police said nine other children sustained serious injuries and two adults who were trying to protect the children were also among those hospitalised after the attack on a community centre on Hart Street. The children, believed to be aged between six and 11 years, were attending a summer holiday workshop themed around singer Taylor Swift’s music.

While the motive behind the fatal stabbings remains “unclear”, the police have said the attack is currently not being treated as terror-related and confirmed that the authorities are not seeking any other suspects.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever