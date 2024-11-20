US president elect Donald Trump Donald Trump, who has said he would bring about a swift end to the war, raised uncertainty about whether his administration would continue the US’ vital military support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian rescuers clean rubble of a destroyed dormitory building in Glukhiv, Sumy region. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Ukraine fires into Russia for first time using missiles provided by the West x 00:00

Ukrainian armed forces carried out their first strike in a border region within Russian territory with an ATACMS missile, RBC Ukraine reported, citing an official in the nation’s military.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ukraine deployed ATACMS missiles to strike a military facility in the western Bryansk region, Russia’s Defense Ministry said This comes after US President Joe Biden has authorised Ukraine to use American-supplied long-range missiles to strike deeper inside Russia, easing limitations on the weapons as Russia deploys thousands of North Korean troops to reinforce its war.

US president elect Donald Trump Donald Trump, who has said he would bring about a swift end to the war, raised uncertainty about whether his administration would continue the US’ vital military support for Ukraine.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever