Ukraine flags block Russian ambassador on Victory Day

A wreath placed by the Russia’s ambassador in front of an installation representing Russian crimes in Ukraine. Pic/AP

Protesters and a large installation representing Russian atrocities in Ukraine blocked the path of Russia’s ambassador to Poland as he sought Tuesday to place a wreath at a Warsaw memorial to Soviet soldiers on Russia’s Victory Day holiday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry strongly criticised Poland over the incident, saying the Warsaw government was informed in advance of the ambassador’s plan to visit the Red Army cemetery and memorial site, and did not act to ensure that he could pay his respects.

The ministry said in a statement that the incident demonstrated “the duplicity of Warsaw’s policy” and “will not remain without a proper reaction.”

AFP journo killed by Russian rockets

AFP journalist Arman Soldin

French international news agency Agence France-Presse says its Ukraine video coordinator was killed Tuesday during a rocket attack near the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Arman Soldin, 32, was with a team of AFP journalists traveling with Ukrainian soldiers when the group came under fire with Grad rockets, the agency said. The rest of the AFP team was uninjured. “His death is a reminder of the risks and dangers faced by journalists,” AFP Chairman, Fabrice Fries said.

