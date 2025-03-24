Breaking News
Nagpur violence: 6 days after tensions in district curfew completely lifted
Ten years after murder, absconder held from Gujarat by crime branch
MSRTC suspends bus driver for watching cricket match while driving
BMC to begin nullah desilting from March 25 using AI, CCTV monitoring
Bank employee held for embezzling over Rs 2 crore; 5 colleagues absconding
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > News > World News > Article > 7 killed after Moscow targets Ukraine in mass drone attack

7 killed after Moscow targets Ukraine in mass drone attack

Updated on: 24 March,2025 09:34 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Top

Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Russia launched 147 drones across Ukraine

7 killed after Moscow targets Ukraine in mass drone attack

Ukrainian air defence fires down drones during the attack. PIC/AFP

Listen to this article
7 killed after Moscow targets Ukraine in mass drone attack
x
00:00

At least seven people were killed after Russia launched a barrage of drones across Ukraine overnight on Sunday, according to local Ukrainian officials and emergency services.


The attack on the Ukrainian capital came ahead of ceasefire negotiations in Saudi Arabia in which Ukraine and Russia are expected to hold indirect US-mediated talks on Monday to discuss a pause in long-range attacks targeting energy facilities and civilian infrastructure.


The Ukrainian delegation is expected to meet with US officials in Saudi Arabia a day ahead of the indirect talks, Ukrainian President Voldoymyr Zelenskyy said. Ukraine is planning to send technical teams to discuss the details of the partial ceasefire. Russia launched 147 drones across Ukraine.


Ukrainian air defences shot down 97 and 25 others didn’t reach targets due to Ukrainian countermeasures. The attacks struck the Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa and Donetsk regions, as well as the capital, Kyiv.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

russia ukraine saudi arabia world news International news Kyiv

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK