The Haqqani network grew into one of the deadliest arms of the Taliban after the US-led 2001 invasion of Afghanistan

Sirajuddin Haqqani

Listen to this article US lifts bounties on senior Taliban officials x 00:00

The US has lifted bounties on three senior Taliban figures, including the interior minister who also heads a powerful network blamed for bloody attacks against Afghanistan’s former Western-backed government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sirajuddin Haqqani, who acknowledged planning a January 2008 attack on the Serena Hotel in Kabul, which killed six people, no longer appears on the State Department’s Rewards for Justice website.

The Haqqani network grew into one of the deadliest arms of the Taliban after the US-led 2001 invasion of Afghanistan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever