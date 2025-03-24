Breaking News
US lifts bounties on senior Taliban officials

Updated on: 24 March,2025 09:20 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies

Top

The Haqqani network grew into one of the deadliest arms of the Taliban after the US-led 2001 invasion of Afghanistan

US lifts bounties on senior Taliban officials

Sirajuddin Haqqani

The US has lifted bounties on three senior Taliban figures, including the interior minister who also heads a powerful network blamed for bloody attacks against Afghanistan’s former Western-backed government.


Sirajuddin Haqqani, who acknowledged planning a January 2008 attack on the Serena Hotel in Kabul, which killed six people, no longer appears on the State Department’s Rewards for Justice website. 


The Haqqani network grew into one of the deadliest arms of the Taliban after the US-led 2001 invasion of Afghanistan.


taliban afghanistan washington world news International news

