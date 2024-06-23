Breaking News
Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia

Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia

Updated on: 24 June,2024 07:25 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

Attack follows bombing of Kharkiv that killed three and left dozens injured

Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia

A house destroyed by an overnight Russian missile attack in Kyiv. Pics/AFP

Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia
Russian authorities said more than 30 drones were shot down over the country’s western regions overnight into Sunday, just hours after a Russian bomb attack on Ukraine’s second largest city of Kharkiv killed three people and left dozens in hospitals.


One of the four aerial bombs hit a five-story residential building on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said 41 people were still being treated for injuries.


A bomb technician at the site of a destroyed building in KharkivA bomb technician at the site of a destroyed building in Kharkiv


In a video address following the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukraine’s partners to bolster its air defences. “Modern air defence systems for Ukraine such as Patriots, accelerated training of our pilots for F-16s, and most importantly, sufficient range for our weapons are truly necessary,” he said.

Two people were wounded by falling debris when two Russian missiles were shot down over the Kyiv region overnight, Ukraine’s air force commander Mykola Oleschuk said.

In Russia, air defence forces shot down 33 Ukrainian drones over the country’s western Bryansk, Smolensk, Lipetsk and Tula regions, the Russian Ministry of Defence said. No casualties or damage were reported.

Regional Gov. Vadym Filashkin of Ukraine’s partly occupied Donetsk region said that Russian attacks on Saturday killed two people and wounded four. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

