Ukraine West leaders laud US aid package
Ukraine, West leaders laud US aid package

Updated on: 22 April,2024 07:35 AM IST  |  Kyiv
Agencies |

With an overwhelming vote, the $61 billion in aid for Ukraine passed in a matter of minutes

Firefighters putting out a fire after a strike in Kherson, amid the Russian invasion on Ukraine. Pic/AFP

Ukrainian and Western leaders welcomed a desperately needed aid package passed by the US House of Representatives, as the Kremlin claimed the passage of the bill would “further ruin” Ukraine and cause more deaths.


The House swiftly approved $95 billion in foreign aid for Ukraine, Israel and other US allies in a rare session as Democrats and Republicans banded together after months of hard-right resistance over renewed American support for repelling Russia’s invasion.


With an overwhelming vote, the $61 billion in aid for Ukraine passed in a matter of minutes. Many Democrats cheered on the House floor and waved Ukrainian flags. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who had warned that his country would lose the war without US funding, said that he was grateful for the decision of US lawmakers.


What’s in package

>> About $61 billion for Ukraine and replenishing US weapons stockpiles. Amount provided for purchase of weapons is $13.8 billion. Ukraine would receive more than $9 billion of assistance in the form of “forgivable loans”.

>> About $26 billion for supporting Israel and providing humanitarian relief for Gaza. About $4 billion of that for replenishing Israel’s missile defence systems. More than $9 billion of total for humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

>> About $8 billion for helping US allies in Indo-Pacific region and countering China. Over $3.3 billion for submarine infrastructure, with $1.9 billion to replenish U.S. weapons provided to Taiwan and other regional allies.

